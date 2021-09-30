U.S. oil output rises in July – EIA

Article content
NEW YORK — U.S. crude oil production increased by 31,000 barrels per day in July to 11.307 million bpd, up from a revised 11.276 million bpd in June, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a monthly report.
Crude output was lifted by production gains in Texas and in the Gulf of Mexico. Offshore production in the Gulf of Mexico rose 56,000 bpd in July, the report said.
Oil production in Texas rose by 28,000 bpd in the month, the report said. Production in the second-largest oil-producing state, North Dakota, fell 9,000 bpd from a month earlier.
Article content
Gasoline demand was 9.313 million bpd in the month, while demand for diesel and other distillate fuels was 3.658 million bpd, according to the report.
Meanwhile, monthly gross natural gas production in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose 0.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in July to a 16-month high of 104.5 bcfd, the EIA said in its monthly 914 production report.
That was the second month of increases in a row.
Gross gas output peaked at 107.4 bcfd in November 2019.
In top gas producing states, output rose 0.9% in Texas to 29.3 bcfd in July and slipped 0.3% in Pennsylvania to 20.7 bcfd.
Production peaked at 30.3 bcfd in Texas in January 2020 and 21.2 bcfd in Pennsylvania in January 2021. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault and Scott DiSavino; Editing by Marguerita Choy)