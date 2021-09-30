U.S. oil output rises in July – EIA

Article content

NEW YORK — U.S. crude oil production increased by 31,000 barrels per day in July to 11.307 million bpd, up from a revised 11.276 million bpd in June, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a monthly report.

Crude output was lifted by production gains in Texas and in the Gulf of Mexico. Offshore production in the Gulf of Mexico rose 56,000 bpd in July, the report said.

Oil production in Texas rose by 28,000 bpd in the month, the report said. Production in the second-largest oil-producing state, North Dakota, fell 9,000 bpd from a month earlier.