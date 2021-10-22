U.S. oil & gas rig count falls for first week in seven -Baker Hughes

Article content

U.S. energy firms this week cut oil and natural gas rigs for the first time in seven weeks even as oil prices rose to fresh seven year highs.

The U.S. oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell by 1 to 542 in the week to Oct. 22, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday.

Despite this week’s decline, the total rig count was still up 255 rigs, or 89%, over this time last year.

U.S. oil rigs fell 2 to 443 this week, while gas rigs rose 1 to 99. That was the first decline for oil rigs and the first increase in gas rigs since early September.