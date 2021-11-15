U.S. Oil CEO Tells Biden to Focus on Local Production Instead of OPEC

Article content (Bloomberg) — The world’s biggest oil and gas companies and many OPEC+ energy ministers are meeting in Abu Dhabi this week for the Adipec conference — one of the first major in-person events for the industry since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are likely to maintain their plan of raising output by 400,000 barrels a day, according to the United Arab Emirates. The group has so far ignored calls from some nations, including the U.S., to increase production faster in an attempt to clamp down on surging prices. Saudi Arabia expects inventories to rise over the next few months, reducing the need for OPEC+ to boost supply quicker.

The conference, running from Nov. 15-18, is taking place in the wake of the COP26 climate talks and with energy prices soaring. Oil has climbed 58% this year to almost $82 a barrel, while gas prices in Asia and Europe have surged to record highs. Key developments: OPEC+ doesn't need to raise output faster, say UAE and OmanSaudi minister sees inventories buildingOil could hit $100, Eni says OPEC+ to Stick With Output Plan (11:48 a.m.) OPEC+ is likely to stick with its plan of raising daily output by 400,000 barrels per month, UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei said, echoing comments from his Omani counterpart. The alliance doesn't need to boost supply quicker because the oil market will switch from a supply deficit to surplus early next year.

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said he inventories could rise in December and into the next quarter. "The 400,000 is continuing and that should be enough," Mazrouei said in an interview in Abu Dhabi. "All what we know and what all the experts in the world are saying is that we will have a surplus. So we need not to panic, we need to be calm." World Slept-Walked Into Energy Crisis, Adnoc Says (10:30 a.m.) The world has walked into the supply crunch following almost a decade of under-investments, Sultan Al Jaber, CEO of Abu Dhabi's Adnoc, said. The oil and gas industry will have to invest over $600 billion annually until 2030 just to keep up with expected demand, he said. People are still heavily reliant on oil and gas, he said, despite recent agreements to accelerate the energy transition.

"Renewable energy is the fastest growing segment of the energy mix, but oil and gas is still the biggest and will be for decades to come," he said. "The future is coming but it is not here yet." No Need for OPEC+ to Raise Oil Output Faster, Oman Says (10:18 a.m.) Oman said there was no need for OPEC+ to accelerate oil-production increases, signaling at least some members of the group will continue to resist U.S. pressure for more crude. OPEC+ is already raising daily supply by 400,000 barrels per month and that's enough, Oman's Energy Minister Mohammed Al-Rumhy said in an interview in Abu Dhabi, where he's attending the Adipec conference. The 23-nation group, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia and which includes Oman, is not concerned about the U.S. potentially releasing oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, he said. That wouldn't oversupply the market, he said.

Oil Could Rise to $100, Eni Says (9:30 a.m.) Italy's Eni SpA said oil prices may rise to $100 a barrel due to a lack of investment among energy companies, though only for a short time. "Maybe it can reach that," Chief Executive Officer Claudio Descalzi said to Bloomberg Television on Monday. "But not for a long time. When the price is that high," it would lead to consumers cutting back on energy use. The oil and gas sector hasn't invested enough in recent years, he said. "We are investing more or less 50% of what we invested in 2013," he said. "There is a gap between supply and demand. It'll take some time before oil companies start investing again." Global oil consumption is approaching 100 million barrels a day, he said, or close to record highs. ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

