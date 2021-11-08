U.S. offers reward of up to $10 million for information on REvil ransomware group By Reuters

(Reuters) – The U.S. Department of State said it was offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the identification or location of anyone holding a key position in the REvil ransomware crime group.
The department also said it was offering a reward offer of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of any individual participating in a REvil variant ransomware incident.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.