U.S. NTSB to probe fatal Tesla crash in Florida By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will send a team to investigate a fatal Sept. 13 Tesla (NASDAQ:) crash in Coral Gables, Florida, it said on Friday.
The NTSB said its investigation will focus on the operation of the vehicle and the post-crash fire that consumed the vehicle after it struck a tree. A team of three NTSB investigators is to arrive in the area on Monday.
