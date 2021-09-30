U.S. near full employment next year, rate liftoff in 2022, three hikes in 2023 By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Raphael Bostic, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, poses for a photo in Knoxville, Tennessee, U.S., March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Saphir

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Ongoing economic growth will push the U.S. to near full employment by the end of 2022, with interest rates beginning to rise that year and “no impediment” to a faster pace of rate hikes after that, Atlanta Federal Reserve bank president Raphael Bostic said Thursday.

“I have the economy operating very strong…and nearing full emplyment by the end of 2022. There will not be impediments to normalization in 2023,” Bostic said. In comments to reporters Bostic said he feels the Fed has already met its benchmarks to reduce bond purchases, and that the current level of inflation and job growth will warrant a first rate increase next year and three hikes in 2023.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR