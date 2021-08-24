U.S. near deal for Nvidia supercomputer as it waits for delayed Intel machine -sources

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content The U.S. Department of Energy is nearing a deal to purchase a supercomputer made with chips from Nvidia Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc as a key lab waits for a larger supercomputer from Intel Corp that has been delayed for months, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The Nvidia and AMD machine, to be called Polaris, will not be a replacement for the Intel-based Aurora machine slated for the Argonne National Lab near Chicago, which was poised to be the nation’s fastest computer when announced in 2019.

Article content Instead, Polaris, which will come online this year, will be a test machine for Argonne to start readying its software for the Intel machine, the people familiar with the matter said. Argonne spokesperson Ben Schiltz did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did AMD spokesperson Aaron Grabein. Nvidia spokesperson Ken Brown declined to comment. Intel, AMD and Nvidia are battling for market share for chips used in data centers. The United States’ array of supercomputers do scientific work for healthcare, climate and other researchers, as well as performing virtual testing of the country’s nuclear weapons. Key technologies pioneered in the systems often filter down to commercial data centers in subsequent years, giving an advantage to chip companies which win the contract work.