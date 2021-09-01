U.S. Navy helicopter crashes off San Diego coast, Pacific Fleet says By Reuters

(Reuters) – A military helicopter took off from the USS Abraham Lincoln and later crashed into the sea leading to search-and-rescue operations off the coast of San Diego, the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday.
“An MH-60S helicopter embarked aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) crashed into the sea while conducting routine flight operations approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego at 4:30 p.m. PST, Aug. 31,” the Pacific Fleet said https:// in a message on Twitter (NYSE:).
“Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets”, the message said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.