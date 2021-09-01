U.S. Navy helicopter crashes off San Diego coast, Pacific Fleet says By Reuters





(Reuters) – A military helicopter took off from the USS Abraham Lincoln and later crashed into the sea leading to search-and-rescue operations off the coast of San Diego, the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday.

"An MH-60S helicopter embarked aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) crashed into the sea while conducting routine flight operations approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego at 4:30 p.m. PST, Aug. 31," the Pacific Fleet said in a message on Twitter.

“Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets”, the message said.