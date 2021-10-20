U.S. Naval facility in Maryland on lockdown over bomb threat By Reuters

(Reuters) -A U.S. Navy facility in Bethesda, Maryland, which houses the famed Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, was on lockdown on Wednesday due to a bomb threat, the military facility posted on Twitter (NYSE:).
All personnel at the Naval Support Activity Bethesda facility were ordered to shelter in place after the base received an anonymous phone call around 8:45 a.m. EDT (1245 GMT) saying there was a bomb at or near the site, the base said.
The base earlier said it was investigating a potential active shooter, but later said there were no indications of one.
In addition to treating members of the armed services, the Walter Reed medical facility is also used by presidents and other senior government officials.
Then-President Donald Trump spent several days at a special suite at Walter Reed last year being treated for COVID-19.
