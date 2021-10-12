U.S. natgas slips to fresh 2-week low on forecast for less demand

Article content
U.S. natural gas futures slipped to a
fresh two-week low on Tuesday on forecasts for milder weather
and less demand over the next two weeks than previously
expected.
Warmer-than-normal weather over the past four weeks has
already allowed U.S. utilities to stockpile more gas than usual.
Analysts expect utilities will keep adding large amounts of gas
into storage in coming weeks with production rising and the
weather expected to remain mild through at least late October.
Looking ahead, analysts expect U.S. inventories will top 3.5
trillion cubic feet (tcf) by the start of the winter heating
season in November, which they said would be a comfortable level
even though it falls short of the 3.7 tcf five-year average.
Elsewhere in the world, the situation is much more dire.
Many energy-intensive industries have already shut or limited
operations in Europe and Asia because dangerously low gas
stockpiles in Europe and strong demand in Asia have caused fuel
shortages and boosted gas and oil prices to multi-year highs.
In Europe, analysts say gas stockpiles are about 15% below
normal for this time of year, raising fears there may not be
enough fuel available to heat homes and businesses this winter
if the weather is extremely cold.
Even though the market believes the United States will have
more than enough fuel for the winter, U.S. prices still soared
to a 12-year high last week on expectations energy shortfalls
elsewhere in the world will keep competition for U.S. liquefied
natural gas (LNG) exports strong for months. Prices in Europe
and Asia, while down from last week’s record highs, were still
about six times higher than in the United States.
Front-month gas futures for November delivery fell
11.8 cents, or 2.2%, to $5.227 per million British thermal units
(mmBtu) at 8:32 a.m. EDT (1232 GMT), putting them on track for
their lowest close since Sept. 24 for a second day in a row.
Since closing at its highest since December 2008 last week,
a few days of declines in the front-month have boosted the
premium of the December contract over November
its highest since March 2020.
Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48
states rose to an average of 92.2 billion cubic feet per day
(bcfd) so far in October from 91.1 bcfd in September. That
compares with a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including
exports, would rise from 84.1 bcfd this week to 85.1 bcfd next
week as the weather turns seasonally cooler and more homes and
businesses turn on their heaters. Those forecasts, however, were
lower than Refinitiv projected on Monday.
With gas prices near $29 per mmBtu in Europe
and $33 in Asia, versus just over $5 in the United
States, traders said buyers around the world will keep
purchasing all the LNG the United States could produce.
Refinitiv said the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export
plants slipped from an average of 10.4 bcfd in September to 10.1
bcfd so far in October due to short-term upsets at some Gulf
Coast plants and maintenance at Berkshire Hathaway Energy’s Cove
Point LNG export plant in Maryland.
Cove Point, however, started taking feedgas on Tuesday as it
exits the outage.
But no matter how high global prices rise, the United States
only has capacity to turn about 10.5 bcfd of gas into LNG.
Global markets will have to wait until later this year to get
more from the United States when the sixth liquefaction train at
Cheniere Energy Inc’s Sabine Pass and Venture Global
Log’s Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana are expected to start
producing LNG in test mode.
Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year
Oct 8 Oct 1 Oct 8 average
(Forecast) (Actual) Oct 8
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 95 118 50 79
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,383 3,288 3,870 3,543
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -4.5% -5.1%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year
Last Year Average Average
2020 (2016-2020)
Henry Hub 5.28 5.77 2.84 2.13 2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 29.03 29.83 4.89 3.24 5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 33.08 32.06 5.97 4.22 6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year
Norm Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs 94 93 115 128 140
U.S. GFS CDDs 43 41 60 44 40
U.S. GFS TDDs 137 134 175 172 180
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year
Last Year Average For
Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 92.0 92.6 93.0 87.0 83.1
U.S. Imports from Canada 7.4 7.3 7.3 6.6 7.5
U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1
Total U.S. Supply 99.4 99.9 100.3 93.6 90.7
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 2.4 2.4 2.2 2.0
U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.6 5.7 6.2 5.0
U.S. LNG Exports 9.9 10.4 10.6 7.2 3.7
U.S. Commercial 5.0 5.4 6.3 6.1 6.8
U.S. Residential 4.3 5.1 6.8 6.3 7.2
U.S. Power Plant 32.0 27.9 25.5 30.6 27.7
U.S. Industrial 20.6 20.7 21.3 22.2 21.6
U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.5
U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.7 1.8 1.8 1.7
U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1
Total U.S. Consumption 68.4 65.6 66.4 71.7 69.6
Total U.S. Demand 86.1 84.1 85.1 87.3 80.3
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub Current Day Prior Day
Henry Hub
Transco Z6 New York
PG&E Citygate
Dominion South
Chicago Citygate
Algonquin Citygate
SoCal Citygate
Waha Hub
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub Current Day Prior Day
New England
PJM West
Ercot North
Mid C
Palo Verde
SP-15
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)
