U.S. natgas slips about 2% on mild forecast, lower demand next week

U.S. natural gas futures slipped about 2% on Friday on forecasts for less demand next
week than previously expected, a small increase in output, a small decline in global gas prices and forecasts
calling for the U.S. weather to remain mild through the end of October.
Prices fell despite forecasts for a big increase in heating demand in two weeks and a slow but steady rise
in U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports as utilities in Europe scramble to fill gas inventories before the
winter heating season.
The situation in the United States, which is expected to have more than enough gas in storage for the
winter, is much calmer. Even so, U.S. oil and gas prices have followed global prices higher in recent months
and were currently trading at or near multi-year highs and are expected to keep rising through the winter.
Analysts expect U.S. gas inventories will top 3.5 tcf by the start of the winter heating season in
November, which they said would be a comfortable level even though it falls short of the 3.7 tcf five-year
average. In Europe, analysts say stockpiles are about 15% below normal for this time of year.
Front-month gas futures fell 9.2 cents, or 1.6%, to $5.595 per million British thermal units
(mmBtu) at 8:05 a.m. EDT (1205 GMT). On Thursday, the contract settled at its highest since Oct. 5 when it
settled at $6.312, its highest since December 2008.
For the week, the front-month was up less than 1% after falling about 1% last week. Another gain this week
would be its seventh increase in eight weeks.
Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the U.S. lower 48 states rose to an average of 92.0 billion
cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October from 91.1 bcfd in September. That compares with a monthly record
of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 85.0 bcfd this week to
85.2 bcfd next week and 88.9 bcfd in two weeks as the weather turns seasonally cooler and more homes and
businesses turn on their heaters. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv expected on Thursday.
With gas prices near $33 per mmBtu in Europe and Asia, versus around $6 in the United
States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the United States could produce.
Refinitiv said the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants had slipped from an average of 10.4
bcfd in September to 10.3 bcfd so far in October due to short-term work at some Gulf Coast plants and earlier
maintenance at Berkshire Hathaway Energy’s Cove Point LNG export plant in Maryland.
With the return of Cove Point on Tuesday, however, LNG feedgas rose to a one-month high of 11.1 bcfd on
Thursday.
But no matter how high global prices rise, the United States only has capacity to turn about 10.5 bcfd of
gas into LNG. Global markets will have to wait until later this year to get more from the United States when
the sixth liquefaction train at Cheniere Energy Inc’s Sabine Pass and Venture Global LNG’s Calcasieu
Pass in Louisiana are expected to start producing LNG in test mode.
Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year
Oct 15 Oct 8 Oct 15 average
(Forecast) (Actual) Oct 15
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 94 81 49 69
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,463 3,369 3,919 3,612
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -4.1% -4.9%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year
Last Year Average Average
2020 (2016-2020)
Henry Hub 5.74 5.69 2.84 2.13 2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 33.13 32.02 4.89 3.24 5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 33.31 33.11 5.97 4.22 6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year
Norm Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs 119 117 115 128 154
U.S. GFS CDDs 31 33 60 44 35
U.S. GFS TDDs 150 150 175 172 189
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year
Last Year Average For
Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 92.0 92.2 91.7 87.0 83.1
U.S. Imports from Canada 7.4 7.3 7.4 6.6 7.5
U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1
Total U.S. Supply 99.4 99.5 99.1 93.6 90.7
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 2.4 2.3 2.2 2.0
U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.8 5.9 6.2 5.0
U.S. LNG Exports 9.9 10.6 11.0 7.2 3.7
U.S. Commercial 5.0 5.3 6.3 6.1 6.8
U.S. Residential 4.3 5.0 6.9 6.3 7.2
U.S. Power Plant 32.0 28.7 25.0 30.6 27.7
U.S. Industrial 20.6 20.7 21.3 22.2 21.6
U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.6 4.5 4.6 4.5
U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.7
U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1
Total U.S. Consumption 68.4 66.2 66.0 71.7 69.6
Total U.S. Demand 86.1 85.0 85.2 87.3 80.3
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub Current Day Prior Day
Henry Hub
Transco Z6 New York
PG&E Citygate
Dominion South
Chicago Citygate
Algonquin Citygate
SoCal Citygate
Waha Hub
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub Current Day Prior Day
New England
PJM West
Ercot North
Mid C
Palo Verde
SP-15
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
