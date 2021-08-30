U.S. natgas retreats 3% as outlook turns cooler, Ida weakens

Article content U.S. natural gas futures dropped more than 3% on Monday from nearly three-year highs on projections for lower temperatures in the immediate term, and as Tropical Storm Ida quickly weakened after making landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast. Storms typically lead to temporary price spikes due to impacts to production in the Gulf of Mexico, but they lead to lower temperatures, “causing demand destructions as well. So the longer-term effect depends on the relative magnitude of supply and demand changes,” said Zhen Zhu, economist at Oklahoma City-based C.H. Guernsey.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Ida lost some of its punch over southwestern Mississippi on Monday after making landfall in Louisiana as one of the most powerful hurricanes to hit the region, but it could still trigger heavy flooding, the National Hurricane Center said. “As we head into the shoulder months, demand from power generation is coming down, putting lower pressure on prices … We may see some declines in prices after the storm passes, but that may be quite limited, especially when we’re just entering the active stage of the hurricane season,” Zhu added. On its first day as the front-month, gas futures for October delivery were down 1.5 cents, or 3.4%, to $4.237 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT), giving up gains after scaling their

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content highest level since December 2018, at $4.526 per mmBtu, earlier in the session. Temperatures for the next two weeks are forecast to be slightly cooler, with Refinitiv projecting 148 cooling degree days (CDDs), in line with the 30-year normal for the period, but down from Friday’s 181 CDDs estimate. CDDs, which are used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day’s average temperature is above 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius). Data provider Refinitiv said total U.S. production has averaged 91.8 bcfd so far in August, versus 91.6 bcfd in July. That compares with an all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019. With the coming of seasonally cooler weather, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports,

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content would slide from 94.3 bcfd last week to 92.1 bcfd this week, as power generators burn less of the fuel with air conditioning demand easing. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has slipped to an average of 10.5 bcfd so far in August from 10.8 bcfd in July. Traders, however, noted LNG feedgas was already increasing as companies operating the Cameron and Sabine plants in Louisiana and the pipelines that serve them finish maintenance work. That compares with a record 11.5 bcfd in April. With European and Asian gas both trading over $16 per mmBtu, compared with just over $4 for the U.S. fuel, analysts said buyers around the world would keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Aug 27 Aug 20 Aug 27 average (Forecast) (Actual) Aug 27 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +31 +29 +36 +53 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,882 2,851 3,450 3,093 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -6.8% -6.2% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2020 (2016-2020) Henry Hub 4.24 4.23 2.34 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 16.65 16.14 2.83 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 17.70 17.25 3.46 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 10 5 16 16 16 U.S. GFS CDDs 148 181 158 152 147 U.S. GFS TDDs 158 186 174 168 163

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 92.5 89.8 90.7 89.2 82.2 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.3 7.1 6.9 7.5 8.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 99.8 96.9 97.7 96.7 90.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.0 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.1 6.2 6.2 6.2 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 10.6 10.6 10.6 3.3 2.7 U.S. Commercial 4.5 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.6 3.7 3.7 3.7 3.3 U.S. Power Plant 39.5 37.3 32.6 37.5 38.2 U.S. Industrial 20.9 21.0 20.9 21.5 21.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.4 4.5 4.6 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 1.9 1.8 1.9 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Total U.S. Consumption 75.2 73.0 68.1 73.9 73.5 Total U.S. Demand 94.3 92.1 93.6 85.4 83.4 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub 4.35 4.07 Transco Z6 New York 3.86 3.97 PG&E Citygate 5.52 5.28 Dominion South 3.78 3.72 Chicago Citygate 4.19 4.02 Algonquin Citygate 4.02 4.07 SoCal Citygate 6.82 7.10 Waha Hub 4.10 3.94 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England 44.25 68.00 PJM West 41.50 43.50 Ercot North 53.50 45.50 Mid C 51.32 45.61 Palo Verde 75.50 71.28 SP-15 68.75 61.50 (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao)

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.