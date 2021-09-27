U.S. natgas jumps 11% to 7-year high on soaring global gas prices

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Author of the article:

Publishing date:

Sep 27, 2021  •  14 minutes ago  •  4 minute read  •  Join the conversation

U.S. natural gas futures soared 11% to a seven-year high on Monday as record global

gas prices kept demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong.

“Spectacular prices around the world are feeding into the sentiment here,” said John Kilduff, partner at

Again Capital LLC in New York, noting that “gas as a commodity is getting repriced” and “now that we’ve hit

these price heights, it will be easy to do it again.”

On its second to last day as the front-month, gas futures for October delivery rose 56.6 cents, or

11.0%, to settle at $5.706 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since February 2014.

That was also the contract’s biggest daily percentage increase since the February freeze in Texas left

millions without power and heat for days.

November futures, which will soon be the front-month, were up 58 cents to $5.78 per mmBtu.

With U.S. gas prices now at seven-year highs, traders noted some speculators cut their long positions too

early. Last week, U.S. speculators cut their net long positions on the New York Mercantile and

Intercontinental Exchanges for a second week in row to their lowest since May in anticipation U.S. prices

could drop later this week if U.S. utilities keep adding more gas to storage than usual, according to data

from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

U.S. utilities injected more gas than usual into stockpiles over the past two weeks and were expected to

do so again in the latest inventory report, cutting the deficit to the five-year (2016-2020) average from

about 6.9% to about 6.5%. That compares with massive deficits of over 20% in some European countries,

according to analysts, which is one of the biggest reasons why prices in Europe are at record levels.

With gas prices at or near record highs of around $26 per mmBtu in Europe and $28 in Asia

versus just around $6 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world would keep purchasing

all the LNG the United States could produce. The United States exports about 10% of the gas it produces as

LNG.

Despite reductions at several U.S. LNG export plants this month, the amount of gas flowing to the plants

slipped modestly to an average of 10.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September from 10.5 bcfd in

August, according to data provider Refinitiv.

That small LNG feedgas decline came amid a three-week maintenance outage at Berkshire Hathaway Energy’s

Cove Point facility in Maryland, a brief shutdown at Freeport LNG’s plant in Texas during Tropical Storm

Nicholas and a brief reduction last week at Cameron LNG’s plant in Louisiana.

But, no matter how high global prices rise, the United States only has the capacity to turn about 10.5

bcfd of gas into LNG. Global markets will likely have to wait until later this year to get more from the

United States when the sixth liquefaction train at Cheniere Energy Inc’s Sabine Pass and Venture

Global LNG’s Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana start producing LNG in test mode.

Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year

Sep 24 Sep 17 Sep 24 average

(Forecast) (Actual) Sep 24

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 82 76 74 72

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,164 3,082 3,745 3,383

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -6.5% -6.9%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year

Last Year Average Average

2020 (2016-2020)

Henry Hub 5.35 5.10 2.28 2.13 2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 25.71 23.93 3.94 3.24 5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 27.50 26.80 4.63 4.22 6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year

Norm Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs 43 29 61 74 80

U.S. GFS CDDs 77 93 76 75 71

U.S. GFS TDDs 120 122 137 151 151

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year

Last Year Average For

Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 91.8 91.6 91.7 88.4 82.6

U.S. Imports from Canada 7.2 7.2 6.9 6.6 7.6

U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1

Total U.S. Supply 99.0 98.8 98.7 95.0 90.3

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 2.1 2.1 2.2 2.3

U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.8 5.7 5.8 6.1 5.0

U.S. LNG Exports 9.9 10.6 10.6 6.8 3.1

U.S. Commercial 4.9 5.0 5.2 5.6 4.8

U.S. Residential 4.1 4.4 4.6 5.4 3.8

U.S. Power Plant 31.4 27.5 27.6 30.5 32.8

U.S. Industrial 21.0 20.9 21.0 22.0 21.1

U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.4

U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.7 1.7 1.7 1.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1

Total U.S. Consumption 67.9 64.2 64.8 69.8 68.9

Total U.S. Demand 86.0 82.6 83.3 84.9 79.3

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub 5.10 4.94

Transco Z6 New York 3.95 4.28

PG&E Citygate 6.56 6.71

Dominion South 3.92 4.13

Chicago Citygate 4.48 4.65

Algonquin Citygate 4.15 4.44

SoCal Citygate 6.01 6.23

Waha Hub 4.70 4.68

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England 46.00 68.75

PJM West 29.50 29.25

Ercot North 44.50 42.00

Mid C 68.50 63.37

Palo Verde 54.00 60.50

SP-15 52.25 60.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Aurora Ellis)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR