U.S. natgas jumps 11% to 7-year high on soaring global gas prices

U.S. natural gas futures soared 11% to a seven-year high on Monday as record global
gas prices kept demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong.
“Spectacular prices around the world are feeding into the sentiment here,” said John Kilduff, partner at
Again Capital LLC in New York, noting that “gas as a commodity is getting repriced” and “now that we’ve hit
these price heights, it will be easy to do it again.”
On its second to last day as the front-month, gas futures for October delivery rose 56.6 cents, or
11.0%, to settle at $5.706 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since February 2014.
That was also the contract’s biggest daily percentage increase since the February freeze in Texas left
millions without power and heat for days.
November futures, which will soon be the front-month, were up 58 cents to $5.78 per mmBtu.
With U.S. gas prices now at seven-year highs, traders noted some speculators cut their long positions too
early. Last week, U.S. speculators cut their net long positions on the New York Mercantile and
Intercontinental Exchanges for a second week in row to their lowest since May in anticipation U.S. prices
could drop later this week if U.S. utilities keep adding more gas to storage than usual, according to data
from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
U.S. utilities injected more gas than usual into stockpiles over the past two weeks and were expected to
do so again in the latest inventory report, cutting the deficit to the five-year (2016-2020) average from
about 6.9% to about 6.5%. That compares with massive deficits of over 20% in some European countries,
according to analysts, which is one of the biggest reasons why prices in Europe are at record levels.
With gas prices at or near record highs of around $26 per mmBtu in Europe and $28 in Asia
versus just around $6 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world would keep purchasing
all the LNG the United States could produce. The United States exports about 10% of the gas it produces as
LNG.
Despite reductions at several U.S. LNG export plants this month, the amount of gas flowing to the plants
slipped modestly to an average of 10.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September from 10.5 bcfd in
August, according to data provider Refinitiv.
That small LNG feedgas decline came amid a three-week maintenance outage at Berkshire Hathaway Energy’s
Cove Point facility in Maryland, a brief shutdown at Freeport LNG’s plant in Texas during Tropical Storm
Nicholas and a brief reduction last week at Cameron LNG’s plant in Louisiana.
But, no matter how high global prices rise, the United States only has the capacity to turn about 10.5
bcfd of gas into LNG. Global markets will likely have to wait until later this year to get more from the
United States when the sixth liquefaction train at Cheniere Energy Inc’s Sabine Pass and Venture
Global LNG’s Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana start producing LNG in test mode.
Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year
Sep 24 Sep 17 Sep 24 average
(Forecast) (Actual) Sep 24
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 82 76 74 72
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,164 3,082 3,745 3,383
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -6.5% -6.9%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year
Last Year Average Average
2020 (2016-2020)
Henry Hub 5.35 5.10 2.28 2.13 2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 25.71 23.93 3.94 3.24 5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 27.50 26.80 4.63 4.22 6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year
Norm Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs 43 29 61 74 80
U.S. GFS CDDs 77 93 76 75 71
U.S. GFS TDDs 120 122 137 151 151
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year
Last Year Average For
Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 91.8 91.6 91.7 88.4 82.6
U.S. Imports from Canada 7.2 7.2 6.9 6.6 7.6
U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1
Total U.S. Supply 99.0 98.8 98.7 95.0 90.3
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 2.1 2.1 2.2 2.3
U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.8 5.7 5.8 6.1 5.0
U.S. LNG Exports 9.9 10.6 10.6 6.8 3.1
U.S. Commercial 4.9 5.0 5.2 5.6 4.8
U.S. Residential 4.1 4.4 4.6 5.4 3.8
U.S. Power Plant 31.4 27.5 27.6 30.5 32.8
U.S. Industrial 21.0 20.9 21.0 22.0 21.1
U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.4
U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.7 1.7 1.7 1.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1
Total U.S. Consumption 67.9 64.2 64.8 69.8 68.9
Total U.S. Demand 86.0 82.6 83.3 84.9 79.3
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub Current Day Prior Day
Henry Hub
Transco Z6 New York
PG&E Citygate
Dominion South
Chicago Citygate
Algonquin Citygate
SoCal Citygate
Waha Hub
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub Current Day Prior Day
New England
PJM West
Ercot North
Mid C
Palo Verde
SP-15
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Aurora Ellis)
