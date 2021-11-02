U.S. natgas futures rise 3% on profit taking, strong LNG demand

Matilda Colman
U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 3%

on Tuesday as short sellers took some profits after the contract

dropped about 16% during the prior three sessions and as higher

global prices keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG)

exports strong.

That price increase came despite rising output and forecasts

for milder weather and lower heating demand next week than

previously expected.

In October, global gas prices soared to record highs as

utilities scramble for LNG cargoes to refill low stockpiles in

Europe and meet rising demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls

have caused power blackouts in China.

U.S. futures also climbed, reaching a 12-year high in early

October, on expectations LNG demand will remain strong for many

months.

Price gains in the United States, however, were restrained

compared with overseas markets because the United States has

more than enough gas in storage for winter and ample production

to meet domestic and export demand. Prices in Europe and Asia

were about five times higher than in the United States.

Analysts expect U.S. gas inventories will top 3.6 trillion

cubic feet (tcf) by the start of the winter heating season in

November, which they said would be a comfortable level even

though it falls shy of the five-year average of 3.7 tcf.

U.S. stockpiles were currently about 3% below the five-year

average for this time of year. In Europe, analysts said

stockpiles were about 15% below normal.

Front-month gas futures rose 15.3 cents, or 3.0%, to

$5.339 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 6:57 a.m.

EDT (1057 GMT). On Monday, the contract closed at its lowest

since Oct. 21.

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48

states averaged 94.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in

November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October. That compares with a

monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including

exports, would hold around 96.4 bcfd this week and next. The

forecast for next week was much lower than what Refinitiv

projected on Monday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has

averaged 11.0 bcfd so far in November, up from 10.5 bcfd in

October. That compares with a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in

April.

With gas prices near $23 per mmBtu in Europe

and $29 in Asia, versus around $5 in the United States,

traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all

the LNG the United States can produce.

But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United

States has the capacity to turn only about 10.5 bcfd of gas into

LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to the export plants is used to

fuel equipment that produces the LNG.

Global markets will have to wait until later this year to

get more, when the sixth liquefaction train at Cheniere Energy

Inc’s Sabine Pass and Venture Global LNG’s Calcasieu

Pass in Louisiana are expected to start producing LNG in test

mode.

Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year

Oct 29 Oct 22 Oct 29 average

(Forecast) (Actual) Oct 29

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 55 87 -27 38

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,603 3,548 3,924 3,712

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -2.9% -3.4%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year

Last Year Average Average

2020 (2016-2020)

Henry Hub 5.32 5.19 2.87 2.13 2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 22.76 23.18 4.84 3.24 5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 29.21 30.00 6.80 4.22 6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year

Norm Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs 241 241 178 234 243

U.S. GFS CDDs 9 9 24 17 16

U.S. GFS TDDs 250 250 212 251 259

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year

Last Year Average For

Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.8 95.6 95.9 90.1 84.6

U.S. Imports from Canada 7.4 7.6 7.8 7.9 8.0

U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.2

Total U.S. Supply 102.1 103.1 103.6 98.1 92.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 1.9 2.3 2.5 2.8 2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.2 5.6 5.9 5.4 4.9

U.S. LNG Exports 10.7 11.0 11.1 10.3 4.6

U.S. Commercial 7.4 9.2 10.0 9.9 11.1

U.S. Residential 9.2 12.6 14.5 13.9 16.5

U.S. Power Plant 26.1 25.7 22.9 25.0 24.5

U.S. Industrial 21.9 22.9 22.5 23.3 23.5

U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7

U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 2.1 2.0 2.1 2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1

Total U.S. Consumption 71.4 77.4 76.8 79.0 82.5

Total U.S. Demand 90.2 96.3 96.4 97.5 94.7

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub 5.22 5.49

Transco Z6 New York 4.98 4.34

PG&E Citygate 6.82 6.67

Dominion South 4.74 4.29

Chicago Citygate 5.05 5.17

Algonquin Citygate 5.26 4.75

SoCal Citygate 6.54 6.50

Waha Hub 4.23 4.87

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England 65.75 68.50

PJM West 52.50 50.75

Ercot North 56.00 51.79

Mid C 60.88 74.50

Palo Verde 67.00 75.25

SP-15 68.00 74.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)

