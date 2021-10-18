U.S. natgas futures fall 4% on rising output, mild forecasts

Article content
U.S. natural gas futures fell about 4% to a three-week low on Monday as output slowly
rises and on forecasts for the weather to remain milder than normal through early November.
The decline came despite a slow but steady increase in U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports. Global
gas prices were up 17% on Monday as utilities in Europe and Asia scrambled to fill inventories before the
winter heating season.
But no matter how high global prices rise, the United States was already close to producing LNG at full
capacity.
In addition, U.S. gas stockpiles, unlike those in Europe, were in good shape for the winter, with more
than enough fuel available for the heating season.
Even so, U.S. oil and gas prices have followed global gas prices higher in recent months and are currently
trading at or near multi-year highs.
Analysts expect U.S. gas inventories will top 3.5 trillion cubic feet (tcf) by the start of the winter
heating season in November, which they said would be a comfortable level even though it falls short of the 3.7
tcf five-year average.
In Europe, analysts say stockpiles are about 15% below normal for this time of year.
Front-month gas futures for November delivery were down 22.9 cents, or 4.2%, to $5.181 per million
British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:24 a.m. EDT (1224 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close
since Sept. 24.
Speculators cut their net long positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for a
second week in a row last week to their lowest since April 2021, according to data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission (CFTC).
Some traders cashed in their winnings after the front-month rose to its highest since December 2008 during
the prior week, analysts said.
The premium of futures for December over November
2011.
Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the U.S. lower 48 states has risen to an average of 92.0
billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October from 91.1 bcfd in September. That compares with a monthly
record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 86.6 bcfd this week to
89.7 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally cooler and more homes and businesses turn on their
heaters.
Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv expected on Friday.
With gas prices near $36 per mmBtu in Europe and $34 in Asia, versus around just $5
in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the United States
could produce.
Refinitiv said the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 10.4 bcfd so far in October,
the same as in September, but was expected to rise in coming weeks as more liquefaction trains exit
maintenance outages.
But the United States only has capacity to turn about 10.5 bcfd of gas into LNG.
Global markets will have to wait until later this year to get more, when the sixth liquefaction train at
Cheniere Energy Inc’s Sabine Pass and Venture Global LNG’s Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana are expected to
start producing LNG in test mode.
Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year
Oct 15 Oct 8 Oct 15 average
(Forecast) (Actual) Oct 15
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 94 81 49 69
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,463 3,369 3,919 3,612
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -4.1% -4.9%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year
Last Year Average Average
2020 (2016-2020)
Henry Hub 5.31 5.41 2.84 2.13 2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 35.66 30.05 4.89 3.24 5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 34.24 33.31 5.97 4.22 6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year
Norm Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs 134 119 186 128 168
U.S. GFS CDDs 34 31 39 44 31
U.S. GFS TDDs 168 150 225 172 199
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year
Last Year Average For
Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 92.2 91.8 91.9 90.0 83.1
U.S. Imports from Canada 7.3 7.4 7.2 6.6 7.5
U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1
Total U.S. Supply 99.5 99.2 99.1 96.6 90.7
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 2.0 2.1 2.3 2.0
U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.8 6.0 5.8 6.2 5.0
U.S. LNG Exports 10.6 10.9 11.0 8.1 3.7
U.S. Commercial 5.3 6.4 7.4 7.1 6.8
U.S. Residential 5.0 7.2 9.5 8.1 7.2
U.S. Power Plant 28.8 26.2 25.8 29.1 27.7
U.S. Industrial 20.8 21.3 21.6 22.6 21.6
U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5
U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.8 1.9 1.8 1.7
U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1
Total U.S. Consumption 66.4 67.6 70.8 73.3 69.6
Total U.S. Demand 85.2 86.6 89.7 89.9 80.3
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub Current Day Prior Day
Henry Hub
Transco Z6 New York
PG&E Citygate
Dominion South
Chicago Citygate
Algonquin Citygate
SoCal Citygate
Waha Hub
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub Current Day Prior Day
New England
PJM West
Ercot North
Mid C
Palo Verde
SP-15
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jan Harvey)
