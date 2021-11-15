U.S. natgas futures edge up on colder forecast, rising global prices

Matilda Colman
U.S. natural gas futures edged up on Monday on forecasts for colder weather and higher

heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Traders said U.S. prices also gained some support from a 7% rise in European gas prices on

worries about supplies from Russia.

Russian gas flows through a key pipeline to Germany rose on Monday with no sign that Belarus’s president

had acted on his threat to cut off supplies to the European Union as winter approaches.

In October, global gas prices hit record highs as utilities around the world scrambled for liquefied

natural gas (LNG) cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet insatiable demand in Asia, where

energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China.

Following those global gas prices, U.S. futures climbed to a 12-year high in early October on expectations

LNG demand would remain strong for months. But overseas prices were still trading about six times higher than

U.S. futures because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production.

Analysts have said that European inventories were about 20% below normal for this time of year, compared

with just 3% below normal in the United States.

Front-month gas futures rose 2.7 cents, or 0.6%, to $4.818 per million British thermal units at

8:24 a.m. EST (1324 GMT). On Friday, the contract dropped about 7% to its lowest close since Sept. 7 after a

volatile week of trade.

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 96.1 billion cubic feet per day

(bcfd) so far in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 105.1 bcfd this week to

112.0 bcfd next week as the weather turns colder and homes and businesses crank up their heaters. Those

forecasts were higher than Refinitiv projected on Friday.

U.S. exports to Canada averaged 3.0 bcfd so far in November, up from 2.1 bcfd in October, according to

Refinitiv data. That compares with an all-time monthly high of 3.5 bcfd in December 2019.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants, meanwhile, averaged 11.1 bcfd so far in November, up

from 10.5 bcfd in October as the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc’s Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana

started producing LNG in test mode. That compares with a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.

With gas prices near $27 per mmBtu in Europe and $32 in Asia, compared with about $5

in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the United States

can produce.

But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States only has the capacity to turn about 11.1

bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to the export plants is used to fuel equipment that produces

the LNG.

Global markets will have to wait until later this year to get more when Venture Global LNG’s Calcasieu

Pass in Louisiana starts producing LNG in test mode.

Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year

Nov 12 Nov 5 Nov 12 average

(Forecast) (Actual) Nov 12

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 24 7 28 -12

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,642 3,618 3,954 3,725

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -2.2% -3.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year

Last Year Average Average

2020 (2016-2020)

Henry Hub 4.75 4.79 2.87 2.13 2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 26.62 25.17 4.84 3.24 5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 31.56 31.42 6.80 4.22 6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year

Norm Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs 318 290 260 305 305

U.S. GFS CDDs 7 1 12 9 9

U.S. GFS TDDs 325 291 272 314 314

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year

Last Year Average For

Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 96.4 95.8 96.3 91.9 84.6

U.S. Imports from Canada 7.9 8.1 8.5 8.2 8.0

U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.2

Total U.S. Supply 104.3 103.9 104.7 100.2 92.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 3.0 3.3 3.3 2.6 2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.4 5.5 5.7 5.5 4.9

U.S. LNG Exports 11.2 11.0 11.2 10.0 4.6

U.S. Commercial 9.5 11.8 13.8 11.5 11.1

U.S. Residential 13.5 17.7 22.0 17.3 16.5

U.S. Power Plant 25.1 25.1 24.6 24.8 24.5

U.S. Industrial 22.5 23.4 24.0 23.5 23.5

U.S. Plant Fuel 4.8 4.7 4.8 4.7 4.7

U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.3 2.4 2.3 2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1

Total U.S. Consumption 77.5 85.2 91.7 84.2 82.5

Total U.S. Demand 97.1 105.1 112.0 102.3 94.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel – EIA

Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended

Nov 19 Nov 12 Nov 5 Oct 29 Oct 22

Wind 13 14 9 14 11

Solar 2 2 3 3 3

Hydro 6 6 6 6 6

Other 2 2 2 2 3

Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1

Natural Gas 35 35 40 38 38

Coal 20 19 19 18 19

Nuclear 22 21 19 19 19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub 4.97 4.81

Transco Z6 New York 4.51 4.00

PG&E Citygate 5.86 5.91

Dominion South 3.38 3.94

Chicago Citygate 4.72 4.75

Algonquin Citygate 5.07 4.20

SoCal Citygate 5.13 5.75

Waha Hub 4.30 4.60

AECO 3.76 3.60

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England 50.50 50.50

PJM West 34.75 34.75

Ercot North 46.25 46.25

Mid C 49.07 49.07

Palo Verde 63.25 63.25

SP-15 69.50 69.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino

Editing by Bernadette Baum)

