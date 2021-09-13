U.S. natgas futures climb to 7-year high on rising demand forecasts

Article content
U.S. natural gas futures jumped more than 3% to a fresh seven-year high on Monday on
forecasts for higher demand next week than previously expected, as air conditioning use remains strong in many
parts of the country and heating demand starts to pick up in other areas.
Traders also noted prices were climbing as record global gas prices keep demand for U.S. exports high at
the same time that more than half of U.S. production in the Gulf of Mexico remains shut-in two weeks after
Hurricane Ida hit the Gulf Coast, and U.S. gas inventories, like those in Europe, remain lower than normal
heading into the winter heating season when demand for the fuel peaks.
Front-month gas futures were up 18.2 cents, or 3.7%, to $5.120 per million British thermal units
(mmBtu) at 8:39 a.m. EDT (1239 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since February 2014.
With the front-month up about 28% since late August when Ida entered the Gulf of Mexico, gas speculators
boosted their net long positions on the NYMEX and Intercontinental Exchange last week for a second week in a
row for the first time since early June, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
(CFTC).
Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has fallen to an average of 90.1
billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September, from 92.0 bcfd in August, due mostly to Ida-related
losses along the Gulf Coast. That compares with a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.
About 1.2 bcfd, or 54%, of gas production in the Gulf of Mexico remains shut-in since Ida, according to
government data. U.S. power company Entergy Corp, meanwhile, said about 100,000 of its
Louisiana customers were still without service, down from a peak of 902,000 who lost power due to Ida.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 87.2 bcfd this week to
87.5 bcfd next week. Next week’s forecast was higher than Refinitiv expected on Friday.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants has risen to an average of
10.9 bcfd so far in September, from 10.5 bcfd in August, as buyers around the world keep purchasing all the
super-chilled gas the United States can produce. That compares with a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April.
Gas in Europe and Asia was trading around $21 and $19 per mmBtu, respectively,
compared with just $5 for the U.S. fuel. Gas at the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in the Netherlands, the
European benchmark, was at a record high.
Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year
Sep 10 Sep 3 Sep 10 average
(Forecast) (Actual) Sep 10
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 67 52 86 79
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,990 2,923 3,601 3,237
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -7.6% -7.4%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year
Last Year Average Average
2020 (2016-2020)
Henry Hub 5.02 5.01 2.28 2.13 2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 20.87 19.91 3.94 3.24 5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 18.65 18.63 4.63 4.22 6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year
Norm Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs 22 17 29 36 40
U.S. GFS CDDs 140 149 97 113 108
U.S. GFS TDDs 162 166 126 149 148
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year
Last Year Average For
Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 89.9 90.9 91.2 88.3 82.6
U.S. Imports from Canada 7.0 7.1 7.1 6.2 7.6
U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1
Total U.S. Supply 97.0 98.0 98.3 96.6 90.3
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada 2.6 2.5 2.6 2.4 2.3
U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 5.8 6.0 5.9 5.0
U.S. LNG Exports 11.0 11.2 10.8 7.5 3.1
U.S. Commercial 4.6 4.7 4.8 5.0 4.8
U.S. Residential 3.7 3.8 4.1 4.3 3.8
U.S. Power Plant 32.3 31.9 31.8 33.5 32.8
U.S. Industrial 20.9 20.9 20.9 21.6 21.1
U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.4
U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1
Total U.S. Consumption 67.8 67.6 68.1 70.8 68.9
Total U.S. Demand 87.1 87.2 87.5 86.6 79.3
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub Current Day Prior Day
Henry Hub
Transco Z6 New York
PG&E Citygate
Dominion South
Chicago Citygate
Algonquin Citygate
SoCal Citygate
Waha Hub
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub Current Day Prior Day
New England
PJM West
Ercot North
Mid C
Palo Verde
SP-15
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino
Editing by Paul Simao)
