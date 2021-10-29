U.S. natgas falls over 6% on drop in European prices, rising output

Article content U.S. natural gas futures fell over 6% on Friday to a one-week low, pressured by rising U.S. output and sinking global gas prices after Russia said it would send more fuel to Europe, factors that offset support from rising liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and forecasts for colder weather and soaring heating demand. Gas prices in Europe slid more than 11% for a second day in a row after Russian President Vladimir Putin this week told Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom to start pumping gas into

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content European storage once Russia finishes filling its own stocks, which may happen by Nov. 8. Since the summer, global gas prices have soared to record highs as utilities scrambled for LNG cargoes to refill low stockpiles in Europe and meet rising demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China. U.S. futures also climbed, reaching a 12-year high in early October on a strong demand outlook for U.S. LNG exports. In Europe and Asia, gas was trading about four times higher than U.S. prices because the United States has more than enough gas in storage for winter and ample production to meet domestic and export demand. Analysts expect U.S. gas inventories will top 3.6 tcf by the start of the winter heating season in

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content November, which they said would be a comfortable level even though it falls shy of the five-year average of 3.7 tcf. U.S. stockpiles were currently about 3% below the five-year average for this time of year. In Europe, analysts said stockpiles were about 15% below normal. After falling almost 7% on Thursday, gas futures fell 35.6 cents, or 6.2%, on Friday to settle at $5.426 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Oct. 22. For the week, the contract was up about 3% after falling about 6% during the prior three weeks. For the month, the contract was down about 8% after rising about 90% during the prior six months. Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has averaged 92.4 billion cubic feet per

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content day (bcfd) so far in October, up from 91.1 bcfd in September. That compares with a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019. On a daily basis, however, output was on track to reach 93.9 bcfd on Friday, its highest since July, according to preliminary data from Refinitiv. Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 90.0 bcfd this week to 93.1 bcfd next week and 101.8 bcfd in two weeks as more homes and businesses crank up their heaters. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv projected on Thursday. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 10.5 bcfd so far in October, up from 10.4 bcfd in September. On a daily basis, however, feedgas to LNG export plants was on track to reach 11.9 bcfd on Friday, its

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content highest level since May, according to preliminary data from Refinitiv. With gas prices near $23 per mmBtu in Europe and $32 in Asia, versus around $6 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Oct 29 Oct 22 Oct 29 average (Forecast) (Actual) Oct 29 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 55 87 -27 38 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,603 3,548 3,924 3,712 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -2.9% -3.4% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2020 (2016-2020) Henry Hub 5.71 5.78 2.84 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 23.20 25.55 4.89 3.24 5.19

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 32.01 33.91 5.97 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 221 219 192 196 223 U.S. GFS CDDs 13 14 21 24 19 U.S. GFS TDDs 234 233 213 220 242 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 92.0 93.2 93.6 87.9 83.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.4 7.5 7.0 7.7 7.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 99.4 100.6 100.7 95.7 90.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.9 1.9 2.0 2.2 2.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 6.2 5.9 5.6 5.0

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content U.S. LNG Exports 10.7 10.7 11.7 9.4 3.7 U.S. Commercial 6.4 7.4 8.7 9.9 6.8 U.S. Residential 7.2 9.2 11.5 13.6 7.2 U.S. Power Plant 26.4 26.3 24.3 29.1 27.7 U.S. Industrial 21.4 21.7 22.4 23.9 21.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.9 2.0 1.9 1.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 67.8 71.2 73.6 83.1 69.6 Total U.S. Demand 86.4 90.0 93.1 100.3 80.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub 5.68 5.91 Transco Z6 New York 4.53 5.44 PG&E Citygate 6.85 7.40 Dominion South 4.61 5.28 Chicago Citygate 5.45 5.81 Algonquin Citygate 5.05 5.63 SoCal Citygate 6.39 7.00 Waha Hub 5.27 5.60 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England 77.25 77.25 PJM West 64.00 50.75 Ercot North 50.25 42.00 Mid C 61.42 61.42 Palo Verde 73.50 73.50 SP-15 68.00 68.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and David Gregorio)

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.