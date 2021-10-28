U.S. natgas eases on lower European prices ahead of storage report

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Author of the article:

U.S. natural gas futures eased on Thursday on rising output, forecasts for less demand

over the next two weeks than previously expected and lower global gas prices after Russia said it would send

more fuel to Europe for the winter heating season.

That price decline also came ahead of a U.S. report expected to show last week’s storage build was bigger

than usual for a seventh week in a row.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 86 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week

ended Oct. 21. That compares with an increase of 32 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020)

average increase of 62 bcf.

If correct, last week’s injection would boost stockpiles to 3.547 trillion cubic feet (tcf), which would

be 3.5% below the five-year average of 3.674 tcf for this time of year.

Gas prices in Europe were down about 5% for a second day in a row after Russian President

Vladimir Putin told Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom to start pumping gas into European gas

storage once Russia finishes filling its own stocks, which may happen by Nov. 8.

Since the summer, gas prices around the world have soared to record highs as utilities scramble for

liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes to refill low stockpiles in Europe and meet rising demand in Asia, where

energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China.

U.S. futures followed those global gas prices higher – reaching a 12-year high in early October – on

expectations demand for U.S. LNG exports would remain strong.

But U.S. gas remains much cheaper than in Europe or Asia, where the fuel was still trading about five

times higher than in the United States.

That’s because the United States has more than enough gas in storage for the winter and ample production

to meet domestic and export demand. In addition, U.S. export plants were already producing LNG near full

capacity so no matter how high global prices rise, the United States could not export much more of the

super-cooled fuel.

Analysts expect U.S. gas inventories will top 3.6 trillion cubic feet (tcf) by the start of the winter

heating season in November, which they said would be a comfortable level even though it falls short of the 3.7

tcf five-year average.

U.S. stockpiles were currently about 4% below the five-year (2016-2020) average for this time of year. In

Europe, analysts say stockpiles were about 15% below normal.

On its first day as the front-month, gas futures for December delivery fell 7.9 cents, or 1.3%, to

$6.119 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 7:08 a.m. EDT (1108 GMT).

On Wednesday, when the November future was still the front-month, the contract settled at its highest

since Oct. 5, when it closed at its highest since December 2008.

In the spot market, an early shot of cold expected to last all week in Alberta boosted gas prices at the

AECO hub to their highest since the February freeze hit Texas. Prices in Alberta had been the

cheapest among the North America supply basins for much of this year, which boosted Canadian exports to the

United States to their highest in years.

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has averaged 92.3 billion cubic feet per

day (bcfd) so far in October, up from 91.1 bcfd in September. That compares with a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd

in November 2019.

Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year

Oct 22 Oct 15 Oct 22 average

(Forecast) (Actual) Oct 22

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 86 92 32 62

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,547 3,461 3,951 3,674

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -3.5% -4.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year

Last Year Average Average

2020 (2016-2020)

Henry Hub 6.13 6.20 2.84 2.13 2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 27.46 28.74 4.89 3.24 5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 33.91 34.21 5.97 4.22 6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year

Norm Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs 219 203 192 196 218

U.S. GFS CDDs 14 15 21 24 20

U.S. GFS TDDs 233 218 213 220 238

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year

Last Year Average For

Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 92.0 93.1 93.5 87.9 83.1

U.S. Imports from Canada 7.4 7.4 7.1 7.7 7.5

U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1

Total U.S. Supply 99.4 100.6 100.6 95.7 90.7

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 1.9 1.9 1.9 2.2 2.0

U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 6.2 5.9 5.6 5.0

U.S. LNG Exports 10.7 10.7 10.9 9.4 3.7

U.S. Commercial 6.4 7.4 8.7 9.9 6.8

U.S. Residential 7.2 9.2 11.4 13.6 7.2

U.S. Power Plant 26.4 26.4 24.3 29.1 27.7

U.S. Industrial 21.4 21.7 22.3 23.9 21.6

U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.5

U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.9 2.0 1.9 1.7

U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1

Total U.S. Consumption 67.8 71.3 73.4 83.1 69.6

Total U.S. Demand 86.4 90.1 92.1 100.3 80.3

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub 5.91 5.59

Transco Z6 New York 5.44 5.48

PG&E Citygate 7.40 7.09

Dominion South 5.28 5.34

Chicago Citygate 5.81 5.53

Algonquin Citygate 5.63 5.65

SoCal Citygate 7.00 6.75

Waha Hub 5.60 5.22

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England 77.25 61.25

PJM West 50.75 62.50

Ercot North 42.00 42.25

Mid C 61.42 60.92

Palo Verde 73.50 63.25

SP-15 68.00 63.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR