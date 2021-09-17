U.S. natgas eases, but soaring global rates spur strong outlook

Article content U.S. natural gas futures on Friday eased off recent multi-year peaks on projections for slightly lower consumption through next week, but soaring global rates burnished the outlook for prices and kept them on course for a fourth straight weekly gain. A blistering rally in European and Asian gas prices has invigorated demand for cheaper supply from the United States, especially amid concerns over a shortage heading into the winter. Front-month gas futures were down 9.5 cents, or 1.8%, to $5.240 per million British thermal units

Article content (mmBtu) by 10:02 a.m. EDT (1402 GMT). But the contract is up nearly 7% so far this week. “Prices could move even higher despite already hitting record highs in Europe ahead of rising winter demand. Several factors have contributed to low inventory levels and the spike in prices in Europe, including lower volumes from Russia and strong demand for LNG globally leading to fewer spot cargoes being available,” said Stacey Morris, director of research at Alerian. “The spike in natural gas prices is already having an impact with U.S. fertilizer maker CF Industries shutting down two factories in the UK. High prices could have a negative impact on economic recovery as energy costs create headwinds for industrial activities,” Morris added

Article content Driving the slight pullback, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would fall from 86.6 bcfd this week to 84.8 bcfd next week as LNG exports decline. The forecast was lower than expected on Thursday. Despite the shutdown of the Freeport LNG export plant in Texas during Tropical Storm Nicholas on Tuesday, the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 10.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September, matching the 10.5 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April. Also slowing the recent price rally, utilities added a higher-than-expected 83 billion cubic feet of gas into storage in the week ended Sept. 10. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year

Article content Sep 17 Sep 10 Sep 17 average (Forecast) (Actual) Sep 17 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 68 83 70 74 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,074 3,006 3,671 3,311 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -7.2% -7.1% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2020 (2016-2020) Henry Hub 5.30 5.23 2.28 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 21.79 22.66 3.94 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 23.42 25.69 4.63 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 34 29 29 36 50 U.S. GFS CDDs 103 115 97 113 97 U.S. GFS TDDs 137 144 126 149 147

Article content Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 89.9 90.9 90.6 88.3 82.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.0 7.2 7.2 6.2 7.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 97.0 98.1 97.8 96.6 90.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.6 2.5 2.5 2.4 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 5.7 6.0 5.9 5.0 U.S. LNG Exports 11.0 10.3 9.6 7.5 3.1 U.S. Commercial 4.6 4.7 4.9 5.0 4.8 U.S. Residential 3.7 3.8 4.1 4.3 3.8 U.S. Power Plant 32.3 32.5 30.3 33.5 32.8 U.S. Industrial 20.9 20.9 21.0 21.6 21.1 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.4 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1

Article content Total U.S. Consumption 67.8 68.3 66.7 70.8 68.9 Total U.S. Demand 87.1 86.7 84.8 86.6 79.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub 5.52 5.66 Transco Z6 New York 5.09 5.18 PG&E Citygate 7.12 7.42 Dominion South 4.93 5.07 Chicago Citygate 5.26 5.44 Algonquin Citygate 5.16 5.47 SoCal Citygate 8.02 8.09 Waha Hub 5.10 5.32 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England 63.50 66.25 PJM West 58.50 44.75 Ercot North 63.50 59.75 Mid C 65.00 82.33 Palo Verde 51.50 57.67 SP-15 63.25 63.50 (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru and Scott DiSavino Editing by Paul Simao)

