U.S. may reinstate boost in automaker fines for not meeting emissions rules By Reuters

U.S. may reinstate boost in automaker fines for not meeting emissions rules

Matilda Colman
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Morning traffic makes its way along a Los Angeles freeway in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday it was considering reinstating a boost in higher penalties for automakers failing to meet fuel efficiency requirements, a decision that could cost the industry hundreds of millions of dollars or more.

President Donald Trump’s administration in its final days in January reversed a 2016 regulation that more than doubled penalties for automakers failing to meet fuel efficiency requirements. Automakers had protested that 2016 hike, saying it could increase industry compliance costs by $1 billion annually.

