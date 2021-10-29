U.S. Marshal & Clayton County Police Officer Indicted For The 2016 Shooting Death Of Black Man Who Suffered From 76 Gunshot Wounds

On Tuesday, the grand jury returned an eight-count indictment in the 2016 murder Jamarion Robinson, in which he was shot and killed by police officers.

Felony murder charges were brought against Eric Heinze–an assistant chief inspector with the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force–and Kristopher Hutchens–a Clayton County police officer working with the task force. The officers were also charged with “aggravated assault, burglary in the first degree, false statements, and violation of oath,” 11 Alive reports.

In 2016, officers reportedly tried to enter his girlfriend’s apartment at the request of the Gwinnett and Atlanta police on warrants from two different occasions.. It is said that “law enforcement believed Robinson was the man responsible for pointing a gun at Atlanta officers and fleeing,” according to CBS News.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, authorities allegedly stated Robinson shot at them and they returned fire. “Robinson fired a shot at officers, who returned gunfire.”

His mother, Monteria Robinson, called the police on one occasion hoping to receive mental health assistance for her son, not to have him arrested. At the time, Jamarion had been recently diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. It’s also alleged that the cops knew about his diagnosis.

According to the medical examiner, the former Clark Atlanta University football player was shot 59 times and received 76 gunshot wounds, 11 Alive reports.

“They took my son’s life, so they need to feel what it feels like being taken away from their family,” Monteria stated. “All the hard work and effort I put in, I finally got the resolution that I wanted. Now, it’s on to the next phase of this.”

A private detective was hired by his family. The detective found evidence “of gunshots straight into the ground where his body was lying.”

