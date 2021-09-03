U.S. Magistrate Orders Ripple to Provide 1 Million Slack Messages to the SEC By CoinQuora

© Reuters. U.S. Magistrate Orders Ripple to Provide 1 Million Slack Messages to the SEC



The judge considered the notes critical and unique evidence for the SEC’s ongoing case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn has ordered Ripple to hand over 1 million Slack messages between employees, which the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) wanted to access.

According to reports, Ripple has to give 1 million Slack messages to the SEC. This is due to an apparent data error. Although it will cost up to $1 million, the judge considered the notes critical. And also unique evidence for the SEC’s ongoing case.

The judgment comes after the SEC filed suit against the firm for selling unregistered securities.

Note that on August 9, the SEC claimed that the messages between Ripple employees were relevant to the parties’ claims and defenses. And also, equivalent to the needs of the case. Based on Law360 reports, Ripple should give all messages from 22

