U.S. long-dated yields slip but inflation still in focus

Oct 22, 2021

NEW YORK — Yields on longer-dated U.S.

Treasuries slid on Friday after the benchmark 10-year note

breached 1.7% overnight, while key market gauges of rising

consumer prices kept pressing higher on concerns about

inflation.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 1.6

basis points to 1.659% after rising to a five-month high of

1.7064% late Thursday. The five-year, U.S. break-even inflation

rate breached 3% in early trading, then slid.

The market in several weeks, if not sooner, will test the

year’s high hit March 30 of 1.776% on the 10-year Treasury, said

Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings.

“If we get through that, all bets are off we’re not going to

see higher rates,” di Galoma said. “Then we’ll probably see 2%

pretty quickly.”

Rates are rising worldwide on a global supply crunch of

semiconductor chips for the automotive industry, di Galoma said.

The 10-year UK break-even rate hit a 25-year high of 4.29%

earlier on Friday, he said.

U.S. business activity increased solidly in October,

suggesting growth picked up as COVID-19 infections subsided,

though labor and raw material shortages held back manufacturing,

IHS Markit said in its flash U.S. Composite PMI Output

Index.

With supply constraints showing no signs of abating,

services businesses reported paying higher prices for inputs,

supporting views that inflation was unlikely as transitory as

has been argued by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Powell said in a virtual appearance on Friday that the Fed

is “on track” to begin reducing its asset purchases and that he

expects inflation to abate next year as COVID pressures fade.

Brian Levitt, global market strategist at Invesco, said in a

note that he was no longer in inflation denial and that he

expects inflationary pressure to moderate over time, but the

risks to the economy of higher prices are elevated.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down

3.6 basis points to 2.092%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve

measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury

notes, seen as an indicator of economic

expectations, was at 118.9 basis points.

The gap flattened in its biggest contraction since July 19,

according to Refinitiv data.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically

moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 3.2 basis

points at 0.468%.

The break-even rate on five-year U.S. Treasury

Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at

2.913%, after closing at 2.894% on Thursday, a year-high.

The 10-year TIPS break-even rate was last at

2.647%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about

2.7% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap

, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation

expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed’s

quantitative easing, was last at 2.580%.

Oct. 22 Friday 2:00PM New York / 1800 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.055 0.0558 0.000

Six-month bills 0.06 0.0609 0.000

Two-year note 99-149/256 0.4677 0.032

Three-year note 99-134/256 0.7875 0.016

Five-year note 98-98/256 1.2138 0.001

Seven-year note 98-94/256 1.4989 -0.010

10-year note 96-80/256 1.6589 -0.016

20-year bond 94-200/256 2.0725 -0.027

30-year bond 97-248/256 2.0919 -0.036

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 17.00 0.50

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.75 1.25

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.50 0.50

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.25 0.50

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -21.75 1.00

spread

(Reporting by Herbert Lash

Editing by Mark Heinrich and Philippa Fletcher)

