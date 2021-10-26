Home Business U.S. long-dated yields fall to one-week lows; 2-year note auction well-received

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields were mixed

on Tuesday in thin volume, with those on the long end of the

curve falling for a third straight session, as investors looked

to next week’s Federal Reserve meeting for clues on the timing

of its first interest rate hike since December 2018.

U.S. 10-year, 20-year, and 30-year Treasury yields all fell

to one-week lows.

A strong U.S. 2-year note auction, meanwhile, did little to

drum up bids for the short end of the curve, as prices stayed

lower. The auction posted a high yield of 0.481%, lower than the

expected rate at the bid deadline, suggesting investors accepted

a lower premium for the note. The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of

demand, was 2.69, compared with an average of 2.50.

A batch of better-than-expected U.S. data lifted short-dated

note yields, flattening the curve, as investors priced in rate

hikes by the Fed sooner rather than later. The spread between

U.S. 5-year notes and 30-year bonds narrowed to 86.9 basis

points.

Tuesday’s data showed U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly

rose in October as concerns about high inflation were offset by

improving labor market prospects. U.S. new home sales also

surged, up 14% in September.

“I think what is going on is that rate hike fears are being

priced on the U.S. front-end at an accelerated pace,” said Steve

Feiss, managing director, fixed income, at broker-dealer Etico

Partners.

Further fanning earlier-than-expected Fed rate hikes is the

surge in U.S. inflation.

The U.S. 5-year inflation breakeven rate, which reflects

inflation expectations over the next five years, hit another

milestone on Tuesday, rising to 2.985%, the highest

since at least January 2004.

The 10-year breakeven rate also hit a milestone, climbing to

2.695% , its highest since May 2006.

Fed funds futures are pricing in a 70% chance of a

June rate hike on Tuesday, even though the U.S. central bank’s

taper of asset purchases, if it begins in November, could end in

June as well.

Overall, rates futures traders are also betting on two rate

hikes next year, the second one being in December.

In afternoon U.S. trading, the benchmark U.S. 10-year yield

was down nearly 2 basis points at 1.6185%.

The U.S. 5-year yield, which reflects Fed tightening, was up

half a basis point at 1.1828%. It touched an

eight-month high of 1.193% last week.

U.S. 30-year yields fell 3 basis points at 2.0506%

.

Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist at FHN Financial, said

volume was thin for a third straight session on Tuesday, adding

that the longer this runs, “the direction of the next sizeable

move will grow in technical importance.”

October 26 Tuesday 3:24PM New York / 1924 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.055 0.0558 0.000

Six-month bills 0.06 0.0609 -0.002

Two-year note 99-158/256 0.4498 0.013

Three-year note 99-152/256 0.7637 0.011

Five-year note 98-136/256 1.1828 0.005

Seven-year note 98-156/256 1.4618 -0.005

10-year note 96-172/256 1.6185 -0.016

20-year bond 95-116/256 2.0299 -0.033

30-year bond 98-228/256 2.0499 -0.035

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 17.25 0.00

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 16.00 0.00

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.75 0.00

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap 3.00 0.25

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -19.00 1.25

spread

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrea Ricci

and Sonya Hepinstall)

