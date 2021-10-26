U.S. long-dated yields fall to one-week lows; 2-year note auction well-received

Article content

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields were mixed

on Tuesday in thin volume, with those on the long end of the

curve falling for a third straight session, as investors looked

to next week’s Federal Reserve meeting for clues on the timing

of its first interest rate hike since December 2018.

U.S. 10-year, 20-year, and 30-year Treasury yields all fell

to one-week lows.

A strong U.S. 2-year note auction, meanwhile, did little to

drum up bids for the short end of the curve, as prices stayed

lower. The auction posted a high yield of 0.481%, lower than the