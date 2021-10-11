U.S. Likely to Ask OPEC for More Oil Supplies, Dan Yergin Says

Article content

(Bloomberg) — The U.S. is likely to ask OPEC member states to pump more crude to help ease a surge in energy prices, according to oil historian Daniel Yergin.

“Joe Biden knows that high gasoline prices are not good for incumbents,” Yergin, vice chairman of IHS Markit, said Monday in a Bloomberg TV interview. “We’ll certainly be hearing more from the administration.”

In August, the Biden administration called on Saudi Arabia and its allies to unload more crude onto global markets, while stressing the importance of “affordable energy.” The Biden administration doesn’t have a lot of tools to deal with current elevated prices, Yergin said.

Crude futures, which have surged above $80 a barrel, could reach $90 as Europe and Asia are likely to use more of the fuel for power generation and heating, substituting for pricier natural gas, he added. While most power plants can’t switch from gas to oil, dual-fired plants have some flexibility, Yergin said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Bloomberg.com