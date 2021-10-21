U.S. lawmakers urge speedy action on U.S semiconductor chip funding

Article content WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of 38 U.S. House lawmakers on Thursday urged leaders in Congress to immediately set a path to advance legislation providing $52 billion for U.S. semiconductor production including $2 billion in support for chips used by the automotive industry. The U.S. Senate voted 68-32 in June to approve a sweeping package of legislation intended to boost the country’s ability to compete with Chinese technology, including providing $52 billion for chips, but the measure has stalled in the House.

Article content The House lawmakers in a letter warned of the “dire consequences the automotive industry as a whole – and the nation – faces if we fail to advance legislation soon.” Automakers around the world have cut production dramatically because of the shortage in supply of semiconductor chips. The Senate bill includes $2 billion in funding dedicated to the type of chips automakers use. The letter is spearheaded by U.S. Representatives Debbie Dingell and Fred Upton of Michigan. Dingell is a Democrat and Upton a Republican. The letter said the “ongoing semiconductor shortage is hurting the automotive industry, American workers, and our nation’s competitiveness by the hour.” It added that “all of the major American automotive manufacturers are hurting and conditions are getting worse … If this shortage is further prolonged, we fear more assembly plants will be faced with temporary shutdowns or long-term disruptions.”