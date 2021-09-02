U.S. lawmakers question FTC’s efforts to stop Illumina’s deal for Grail

Article content

WASHINGTON — Two Republican lawmakers on Thursday questioned the Federal Trade Commission’s efforts to unwind life science company Illumina Inc’s $7.1 billion acquisition of Grail Inc, alleging the regulator was not following a normal path in its work.

Members of Congress Jim Jordan and Darrell Issa wrote in a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan that agency actions related to the deal require congressional oversight, demanding documents related to the FTC’s work.

“The FTC’s approach to the Illumina-GRAIL merger departs from its typical enforcement process and raises questions about the Commission’s interference in the case,” the Sept. 2 letter said.