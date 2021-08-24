Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content WASHINGTON — A U.S. representative from Illinois has urged President Joe Biden to consider using federal emergency powers to save two struggling nuclear power plants in his state as their owner edges closer to shutting the first one next month. Representative Adam Kinzinger, a Republican, asked Biden in a letter sent late on Monday to consider using powers under the Defense Production Act (DPA) or the Federal Power Act (FPA) to keep the plants open until federal or state subsidy programs can make them economically viable. Copies were sent to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and other top officials.

Article content Exelon Corp Chief Executive Christopher Crane said early this month the company plans to shut the nuclear reactors at Byron in September and Dresden in November unless an Illinois or federal program comes to the rescue. The DPA, enacted in 1950 during the Korean War, allows the U.S. government to direct private companies to produce certain goods to meet the nation’s national security needs. Kinzinger said under the FPA, Granholm could submit a proposal to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission requesting that it determine an emergency exists and require the plants to stay open. “The decisions you and your administration make on these matters in the days ahead will have a substantial impact on the future of America’s energy and climate policy,” Kinzinger said in the letter https://kinzinger.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=402796.