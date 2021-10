U.S. lawmaker to issue subpoenas to oil firms for documents on climate By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney speaks during a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing to examine a Republican-led Arizona audit of the 2020 presidential election results in Arizona’s most populous county, Maricopa, on Capitol Hill



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Representative Carolyn Maloney said on Thursday she intends to issue subpoenas to four major oil companies for documents on what their internal scientists have said about climate change and any funding they are doing to mislead the public on global warming.

Maloney made the remark at the end of a House hearing on climate disinformation in which lawmakers grilled the heads of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:), Shell (LON:) Oil, BP (NYSE:) America and Chevron (NYSE:).

“We need to get to the bottom of the oil industry’s disinformation campaign with these subpoenas,” Maloney said, adding she had draft subpoenas ready.