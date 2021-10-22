U.S. Justice Dept launches new discriminatory lending initiative

Article content

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Justice is launching a nationwide initiative to combat discriminatory lending practices, Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Friday.

Garland said the illegal practice of “redlining,” or avoiding lending to minority neighborhoods, remained a persistent problem, and the federal government was devoted more resources to identifying it and punishing lenders.

“Today, we are committing ourselves to addressing modern-day redlining by making far more robust use of our fair lending authorities,” he said. The new initiative will tackle fair lending issues “on a broader geographic scale than the Justice Department has ever done before,” he added.