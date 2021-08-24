U.S. Justice Department Finds That Florida & Texas Had The Most Arrests In Those Who Were Involved In Capitol Riots

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

#Roommates, it’s been almost eight months since the U.S. Capitol riots that took place in early January resulting in over 500 arrests, but two key states had more arrests surrounding the riots than anyone else. If you already suspected that individuals from Florida and Texas led the number of people involved in the U.S. Capitol riots, you would be correct.

@Forbes reports, according to a new tracker from the U.S. Justice Department, the state of Florida had 56 people arrested for their role in storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6th in support of disgraced former president Donald Trump in the hopes of stopping the inauguration of President Joe Biden. Texas wasn’t far behind with a total of 55 people arrested for their participation in the riots. These numbers equate to more than 20% of people charged with federal crimes over the riots being arrested in either Florida or Texas.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania comes in third with 47 people arrested, New York with 41, and Ohio with 27 people. However, Washington, D.C. was the location with the most arrests per capita with 24, as Montana and Pennsylvania, both tied with five each.

Additionally, there were also a few states where only one person has been charged with a federal crime so far in the U.S. Capitol riots, and they include Hawaii, Alaska, Nebraska, Mississippi, and Connecticut. On a lighter note, no one has been charged for their role in the riots in North Dakota, South Dakota, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wyoming.

Back in July, Florida resident Paul Allard Hodgkins was the first person sentenced to prison time for participating in the U.S. Capitol riots and will serve eight months in prison.

