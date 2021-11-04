U.S. judge sets Jan 4 for Prince Andrew to seek dismissal of sex abuse civil lawsuit By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Prince Andrew speaks to the media during Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Windsor Great Park, Britain, April 11, 2021. Steve Parsons/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A U.S. judge on Thursday scheduled a Jan. 4, 2022 hearing where lawyers for Britain’s Prince Andrew are expected to argue for a dismissal of Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit accusing the Duke of York of sexually abusing her when she was under 18.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan issued the scheduling order one day after saying he expected https://www.reuters.com/world/us-judge-targets-late-2022-civil-trial-prince-andrew-sex-abuse-case-2021-11-03 Giuffre’s civil case to go to trial between September and December 2022, provided it is not settled or dismissed.

Giuffre, 38, sued Andrew for unspecified damages in August.

She accused Queen Elizabeth’s second son of forcing her to have sex more than two decades ago at the London home of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, and abusing her at two homes belonging to financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew, 61, has denied Giuffre’s claims, and accused her of trying to profit from accusations against Epstein, who Giuffre says also abused her, and people who knew him. The prince has not been charged with crimes.

Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. A medical examiner called his death a suicide.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges she helped recruit and groom underage girls for Epstein to abuse. Her trial begins on Nov. 29.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR