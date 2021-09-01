U.S. judge says he will approve Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan that shields Sacklers By Reuters

(Reuters) – A U.S. judge said he will approve OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP’s bankruptcy reorganization plan, clearing a path to resolve thousands of opioid lawsuits and shielding the company’s wealthy Sackler family owners from future opioid litigation.
Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain on Wednesday said he wanted small changes to the plan, adding that he wished the plan provided for more but did not what to reject the proposal and jeopardize what it does provide for claimants.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.