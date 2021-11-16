U.S. judge rules against tariffs on imported solar panels, ending Trump policy

Article content NEW YORK — A U.S. judge overseeing trade issues on Tuesday overturned a decision by then-President Donald Trump to allow a reimposition of tariffs on some imported solar panels. The decision by Judge Gary Katzmann of the U.S. Court of International Trade is a defeat for some domestic manufacturers. It came one year after he ruled https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-trade-solar-idCNL1N2I51Z2 that Trump’s October 2020 proclamation to revoke a tariff exemption for double-sided, or bifacial, solar panels had not violated an earlier court order.

Article content Trump’s proclamation was a “clear misconstruction” of a law that permits measures to liberalize rather than restrict trade, and “constituted an action outside the President’s delegated authority,” Katzmann wrote on Tuesday. Shares of some U.S. solar panel manufacturers fell after the decision. In afternoon trading, First Solar Inc was down 8%, while SunPower Corp was down 1.7%. The Biden administration had defended Trump, saying he acted lawfully to close a “loophole” that he believed was undermining tariff protections against an “explosive” increase in imports. The U.S. Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bifacial technology is a small but growing part of the solar panel market, costing more but capable of producing greater power than traditional panels.