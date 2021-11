Article content

CHARLOTTE — A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Wednesday put a 60-day halt on tens of thousands of legal claims against Johnson & Johnson alleging that its talc-based products cause cancer.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Craig Whitley ordered the halt at a hearing in Charlotte, North Carolina.

