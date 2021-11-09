U.S. judge denies Trump bid to block Jan. 6 Select Committee investigation By Reuters

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in the District of Columbia rejected an argument by Trump’s lawyers that telephone records, visitor logs, and other White House documents should be hidden from the committee.

(Reuters) – A U.S. judge has ruled that a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol can access some of former President Donald Trump’s White House records.

FILE PHOTO: Tear gas is released into a crowd of protesters, with one wielding a Confederate battle flag that reads "Come and Take It," during clashes with Capitol police at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election resul

