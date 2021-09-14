U.S. judge blocks N.Y. vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

Article content

A U.S. judge in New York on Tuesday temporarily blocked the state from enforcing a requirement that healthcare workers receive COVID-19 vaccines against the wishes of employees with religious objections.

U.S. District Judge David Hurd in Utica, New York in a written order said he was blocking the mandate from taking effect on Sept. 27 because it does not allow for exemptions based on workers’ religious beliefs.

The order came in a lawsuit filed on Monday by 17 doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals who say New York’s requirement violates their constitutional rights in various ways.