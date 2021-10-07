U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas By Reuters

The action by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin prevents the state from enforcing the Republican-backed law, which prohibits women from obtaining an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, while litigation over its legality continues. The case is part of a fierce legal battle over abortion access in the United States, with numerous state pursuing restrictions.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked a near-total ban on abortion in Texas – the toughest such law in the country – in a challenge brought by President Joe Biden’s administration after the U.S. Supreme Court had allowed it to go into effect.

