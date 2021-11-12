U.S. journalist Fenster sentenced to 11 years in jail in Myanmar

2/2
© Reuters. Managing editor for Frontier Myanmar Danny Fenster is pictured in this undated handout obtained May 25, 2021. The 37-year-old American is currently detained in Myanmar. Handout via REUTERS
2/2
© Reuters. Managing editor for Frontier Myanmar Danny Fenster is pictured in this undated handout obtained May 25, 2021. The 37-year-old American is currently detained in Myanmar. Handout via REUTERS
2/2
(Reuters) – American journalist Danny Fenster has been sentenced to 11 years in prison by a court in Myanmar, his lawyer Than Zaw Aung said on Friday.
Fenster, the managing editor of online magazine Frontier Myanmar, had been charged with incitement and sedition and under terrorism, immigration and unlawful associations laws.
Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.