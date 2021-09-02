U.S. jobs miss dents dollar as traders wait on payrolls

coupled with inflationary pressure from supply-chain snarls.

which had climbed to a one-month high of $1.1857 on Wednesday

The greenback was also dented by a rising euro,

is expected to guide the timing of the Federal Reserve’s

U.S. labor data as traders awaited a fuller jobs report, which

multi-week lows on Thursday, pressured by softer-than-expected

SINGAPORE — The dollar loitered around

The euro touched its highest in a month at 130.44 yen

on Wednesday and made a six-week peak of 86.02 pence

. It has been further helped by hawkish comments from

European Central Bank policymakers about their tapering plans.

Moves in the Asia session were slight as traders awaited

Friday’s U.S. non-farm payrolls data, with the euro holding firm

at $1.1828 and the yen at 110.00 per dollar.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars hovered around the

two-week peaks they made in the wake of Wednesday’s

disappointing U.S. ADP payrolls numbers, which showed 374,000

hirings last month against a forecast for 613,000.

“A perceived tilt towards being less dovish by the ECB, and

the miss in the ADP print damaged the attempt at a dollar