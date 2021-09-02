U.S. jobs miss dents dollar as traders wait on payrolls

Matilda Colman
Sep 02, 2021

SINGAPORE — The dollar loitered around

multi-week lows on Thursday, pressured by softer-than-expected

U.S. labor data as traders awaited a fuller jobs report, which

is expected to guide the timing of the Federal Reserve’s

pullback in bond buying.

The greenback was also dented by a rising euro,

which had climbed to a one-month high of $1.1857 on Wednesday

after a survey showed strong European manufacturing growth

coupled with inflationary pressure from supply-chain snarls.

The euro touched its highest in a month at 130.44 yen

on Wednesday and made a six-week peak of 86.02 pence

. It has been further helped by hawkish comments from

European Central Bank policymakers about their tapering plans.

Moves in the Asia session were slight as traders awaited

Friday’s U.S. non-farm payrolls data, with the euro holding firm

at $1.1828 and the yen at 110.00 per dollar.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars hovered around the

two-week peaks they made in the wake of Wednesday’s

disappointing U.S. ADP payrolls numbers, which showed 374,000

hirings last month against a forecast for 613,000.

“A perceived tilt towards being less dovish by the ECB, and

the miss in the ADP print damaged the attempt at a dollar

bounce,” analysts at OCBC Bank in Singapore said in a note.

“The ADP miss puts more focus on Friday’s NFP, but note that

the ADP has not been a consistent early indicator.”

Sterling also edged higher on the softer dollar,

but found the going heavy into resistance around $1.38. It last

sat at $1.3774.

The Australian dollar showed little reaction to a

record trade surplus and held at $0.7366, shy of its overnight

top at $0.7384.

The New Zealand dollar was supported above $0.70,

last buying $0.7064, as traders’ firmed bets on rate hikes in

New Zealand in October and November.

Ahead on Thursday are U.S. trade figures, U.S. jobless claim

figures and Euro zone producer prices. However, the week’s major

release is the U.S. non-farm payrolls data. Fed chair Jerome

Powell said last week that the jobs recovery would determine the

timing of the asset purchase tapering.

The dollar has been on the back foot since even before then

as doubts about the tapering timeline crept in. The dollar index

was steady at 92.517 on Thursday after falling to a

four-week low of 92.376 overnight. It has lost almost 1.4% since

it hit a nine-month high about two weeks ago.

The median payrolls forecast of 80 economists polled by

Reuters is for 728,000 jobs to have been created in August,

though as with previous months the forecast range varies

enormously and stretches from 375,000 to over a million.

“Given the dollar flow, one could argue that the market is

now positioned for NFPs to come in modestly below expectations –

perhaps in the 550k/600k range,” said Chris Weston, head of

research at broker Pepperstone in Melbourne. “But that is just

my guesstimate. Economists’ ability to forecast payrolls is

low.”

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0416 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1837 $1.1840 -0.02% -3.11% +1.1846 +1.1837

Dollar/Yen 110.0000 110.0200 -0.05% +6.46% +110.1100 +109.9150

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9156 0.9158 -0.02% +3.49% +0.9157 +0.9151

Sterling/Dollar 1.3773 1.3768 +0.05% +0.83% +1.3780 +1.3768

Dollar/Canadian 1.2627 1.2618 +0.06% -0.85% +1.2637 +1.2617

Aussie/Dollar 0.7365 0.7369 -0.03% -4.24% +0.7373 +0.7356

NZ 0.7064 0.7070 -0.06% -1.61% +0.7072 +0.7058

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sam Holmes and Kim

Coghill)

