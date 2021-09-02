U.S. jobs miss dents dollar as traders wait on payrolls

Article content
SINGAPORE — The dollar loitered around
multi-week lows on Thursday, pressured by softer-than-expected
U.S. labor data as traders awaited a fuller jobs report, which
is expected to guide the timing of the Federal Reserve’s
pullback in bond buying.
The greenback was also dented by a rising euro,
which had climbed to a one-month high of $1.1857 on Wednesday
after a survey showed strong European manufacturing growth
coupled with inflationary pressure from supply-chain snarls.

The euro touched its highest in a month at 130.44 yen
on Wednesday and made a six-week peak of 86.02 pence
. It has been further helped by hawkish comments from
European Central Bank policymakers about their tapering plans.
Moves in the Asia session were slight as traders awaited
Friday’s U.S. non-farm payrolls data, with the euro holding firm
at $1.1828 and the yen at 110.00 per dollar.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars hovered around the
two-week peaks they made in the wake of Wednesday’s
disappointing U.S. ADP payrolls numbers, which showed 374,000
hirings last month against a forecast for 613,000.
“A perceived tilt towards being less dovish by the ECB, and
the miss in the ADP print damaged the attempt at a dollar

bounce,” analysts at OCBC Bank in Singapore said in a note.
“The ADP miss puts more focus on Friday’s NFP, but note that
the ADP has not been a consistent early indicator.”
Sterling also edged higher on the softer dollar,
but found the going heavy into resistance around $1.38. It last
sat at $1.3774.
The Australian dollar showed little reaction to a
record trade surplus and held at $0.7366, shy of its overnight
top at $0.7384.
The New Zealand dollar was supported above $0.70,
last buying $0.7064, as traders’ firmed bets on rate hikes in
New Zealand in October and November.
Ahead on Thursday are U.S. trade figures, U.S. jobless claim
figures and Euro zone producer prices. However, the week’s major
release is the U.S. non-farm payrolls data. Fed chair Jerome

Powell said last week that the jobs recovery would determine the
timing of the asset purchase tapering.
The dollar has been on the back foot since even before then
as doubts about the tapering timeline crept in. The dollar index
was steady at 92.517 on Thursday after falling to a
four-week low of 92.376 overnight. It has lost almost 1.4% since
it hit a nine-month high about two weeks ago.
The median payrolls forecast of 80 economists polled by
Reuters is for 728,000 jobs to have been created in August,
though as with previous months the forecast range varies
enormously and stretches from 375,000 to over a million.
“Given the dollar flow, one could argue that the market is
now positioned for NFPs to come in modestly below expectations –

perhaps in the 550k/600k range,” said Chris Weston, head of
research at broker Pepperstone in Melbourne. “But that is just
my guesstimate. Economists’ ability to forecast payrolls is
low.”
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0416 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1837 $1.1840 -0.02% -3.11% +1.1846 +1.1837
Dollar/Yen 110.0000 110.0200 -0.05% +6.46% +110.1100 +109.9150
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9156 0.9158 -0.02% +3.49% +0.9157 +0.9151
Sterling/Dollar 1.3773 1.3768 +0.05% +0.83% +1.3780 +1.3768
Dollar/Canadian 1.2627 1.2618 +0.06% -0.85% +1.2637 +1.2617
Aussie/Dollar 0.7365 0.7369 -0.03% -4.24% +0.7373 +0.7356
NZ 0.7064 0.7070 -0.06% -1.61% +0.7072 +0.7058
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sam Holmes and Kim
Coghill)
