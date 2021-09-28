U.S. job market in a “jumble,” but economy on firm footing By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. labor market is in a “jumble” as workers sort out child care and navigate an ongoing pandemic, but the country remains on track for a full recovery, Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic said on Tuesday.
“There is a lot of shuffle and a lot of jumble and a lot of turbulence” as people juggle family responsibilities with a return to work, companies turn to automation amid labor shortages, and the coronavirus crisis continues, Bostic said in comments to the Mid-Size Bank Coalition of America. “But at the end of the day the trajectory of the economy is solid. My models and the data I am seeing suggest we are on firm footing towards a full recovery and momentum is going to continue strong even amidst the rise of Delta.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.