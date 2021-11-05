U.S. Job Growth Gets Back on Track in October With 531,000 Gain By Bloomberg

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. U.S. Job Growth Gets Back on Track in October With 531,000 Gain

(Bloomberg) — The U.S. labor market got back on track last month with a larger-than-forecast payrolls gain, indicating greater progress filling millions of vacancies as the effects of the delta variant faded.

Nonfarm payrolls increased 531,000 last month after an upwardly revised 312,000 gain in September, a Labor Department report showed Friday. The unemployment rate fell to 4.6% while the labor force participation rate was unchanged.

The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 450,000 payrolls gain and for the jobless rate to fall to 4.7%.

The faster pace of hiring shows that more Americans returned to workplaces as Covid-19 cases declined and employers offered higher wages. Some of the payroll growth may have also come after an estimated 7.5 million people lost federal expanded unemployment benefits on Sept. 6. 

 

 

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR