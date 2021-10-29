U.S. issues new Iran-related sanctions -Treasury website By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States has issued a fresh round of Iran-related sanctions targeting four individuals and two entities linked to Tehran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a notice posted on the U.S. Treasury Department’s website on Friday showed.
The sanctions listed are part of Washington’s ongoing actions over Iran’s nuclear weapons program, according to the website.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.