U.S. issues COVID-19 ‘do not travel’ advisory for Switzerland

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday both warned against travel to Switzerland, Azerbaijan and Estonia because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries.

The CDC raised its travel advisory to “Level Four: Very High” for those countries, telling Americans they should avoid travel there, while the State Department issued “do not travel” advisories. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)