U.S. is back with a new approach to climate policy

GLASGOW (Reuters) – The United States has returned to global climate politics with a new approach rather than just picking up where it previously left off, U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on Tuesday.
“It’s not just that we’re back in the way that the United States was pursuing climate policy before. It is different. And I would argue that it’s a fundamentally different approach,” she told an event on the sidelines of the UN climate conference in Glasgow.
