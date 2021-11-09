U.S. is back with a new approach to climate policy, says lawmaker Ocasio-Cortez

Article content

GLASGOW — The United States has returned to global climate negotiations with a new approach rather than just picking up where it left off, U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on Tuesday.

The New York congresswoman arrived at the COP26 summit in Glasgow with U.S. representatives that came to support U.S. efforts to show renewed leadership at UN climate negotiations after a four-year absence under former president Donald Trump.

“We’re just here to say that we’re not just back. We’re different and we’re more just. And we are more open minded to questioning prior assumptions of what is politically possible,” she told a side event at the climate conference.