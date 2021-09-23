Home Business U.S. Initial Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Rose for a Second Week By Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) — Applications for U.S. state unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, a sign of choppy weekly data as the labor market continues its broad recovery.

Initial unemployment claims in regular state programs rose to in the week ended Sept. 18, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a decrease to 320,000 new applications.

Continuing claims for state benefits increased to in the week ended Sept. 11.

The rise in claims reflects the volatility in weekly data as the figure has broadly declined throughout the economic recovery.

Looking ahead, economic growth is expected to slow in the third quarter amid a pullback in stimulus spending. The end of federal pandemic benefits has not yet led to an increase in job applications, according to employers across industries.

