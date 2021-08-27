U.S. income inequality could be pushing interest rates lower, research finds

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content Economists have long attributed the decline in U.S. interest rates primarily to the country’s aging population, with other factors such as slower growth also playing a role. But a steady rise in income inequality may be the bigger force driving rates down, according to a new paper released on Friday during the annual Jackson Hole research conference held virtually by the Kansas City Federal Reserve. The research focuses on the neutral rate, or the longer-term interest rate at which the Fed is neither stimulating the economy nor slowing it down. That rate, known as “R-star,” tends to go down when savings are rising.

Article content The general theory economists usually cite says that as baby boomers aged, a large portion of the population entered the highest earning years of their career – during which they would typically save more. But rising income inequality may be doing more to increase savings, according to researchers Atif Mian of Princeton University, Ludwig Straub of Harvard University and Amir Sufi from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. The bottom line is that higher-income households tend to save more than lower-income households, the researchers note. And the share of income going to the top 10% of households has risen steadily since the 1980s, “corresponding almost exactly to the downward pattern” in the neutral rate, the paper says.