U.S. identifies 12th Tesla Autopilot car crash involving emergency vehicle

Article content WASHINGTON — U.S. auto safety regulators on Wednesday said they had identified a 12th crash involving Tesla Inc vehicles using advanced driver assistance systems in incidents involving emergency vehicles and demanded the automaker answer detailed questions about its Autopilot system. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Aug. 16 said it had opened a formal safety probe into Tesla driver assistance system Autopilot after 11 crashes. The probe covers 765,000 U.S. Tesla vehicles built between 2014 and 2021.

Article content The 12th occurred in Orlando on Saturday, NHTSA said. The agency sent Tesla a detailed 11-page letter on Tuesday with numerous questions it must answer, as part of its investigation. Tesla’s Autopilot handles some driving tasks and allows drivers to keep their hands off the wheel for extended periods. Tesla says Autopilot enables vehicles to steer, accelerate and brake automatically within their lane. Tesla did not respond to a request seeking comment. The company could face civil penalties of up to $115 million if it fails to fully respond to the questions, NHTSA said. Tesla shares closed down 0.2% at $734.09 on Wednesday. On Saturday, the Florida Highway Patrol said the car of a Florida trooper who had stopped to assist a disabled motorist on a major highway was struck by a Tesla that the driver said was in Autopilot mode. According to a police report released on Wednesday, the trooper “narrowly missed being struck as he was outside of his patrol car.”